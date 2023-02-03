Dinwiddie recorded 21 points (4-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over the Pelicans.

Dinwiddie struggled massively from the field, but his 12 trips to the charity stripe salvaged what would've otherwise been a rough fantasy performance. The veteran point guard has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six appearances, and he could be in line for increased offensive opportunities if Luka Doncic is forced to miss time due to the right heel bruise he suffered against the Pelicans on Thursday.