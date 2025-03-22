Dinwiddie ended Friday's 123-117 victory over Detroit with 31 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-13 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes.

Dinwiddie started for a second consecutive game and thrived, missing just three of his 12 shots from the floor en route to posting a season-high scoring mark. The scoring side of things wasn't the only area in which Dinwiddie thrived, however, as he finished three assists short of posting what would've been his third double-double of the season. Dinwiddie is averaging 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 11 appearances in March.