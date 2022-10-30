Dinwiddie finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Dinwiddie is enjoying. solid start to the season, and Saturday marked the second time he's scored over 20 points. His contribution in secondary categories has been a bit scant and not near his usual averages, but he is otherwise quite efficient in his role alongside Luka Doncic.