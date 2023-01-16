Dinwiddie racked up 28 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT) and nine assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 140-123 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Luka Doncic (ankle) out of the lineup, Dinwiddie shifted over to point guard and saw his assist opportunities tick up accordingly. He finished just one dime shy of matching a season-best mark while also coming through with his best scoring performance since Nov. 10. Dinwiddie is expected to see his usage take a hit when Doncic likely returns to the lineup Wednesday against the Hawks, but the 29-year-old still remains a solid option in 10-team points and categories leagues while he's locked into the co-No. 2 role in the Dallas offense with Christian Wood.