Dinwiddie ended Sunday's 114-105 victory over Orlando with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals over 32 minutes.

Dinwiddie recorded more field goal attempts (13) than total points (12), but he salvaged his day by recording decent figures in other categories. The combo guard has scored in double digits in every game this season, but he's failed to reach the 15-point mark in two of his last three contests, something he did in each of his opening three appearances.