Dinwiddie recorded 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

Dinwiddie reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Dec. 27 and ended just two dimes away from posting a double-double, something he hasn't accomplished since Dec. 12. He had a more significant role offensively due to the absence of Luka Doncic (ankle), but he should revert to a secondary role on offense while experiencing a decrease in the usage rate if Doncic is back in time to face the Clippers on Tuesday.