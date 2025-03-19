Dinwiddie will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Brandon Williams (hamstring) out Wednesday, Dinwiddie will make his way into the starting five. Over his last 16 games as a starter, Dinwiddie has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.3 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starts second half in loss•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads Dallas in victory•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Returning to bench role•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Delivers little in starting role•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Running with starters sans Irving•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 10 points in loss•