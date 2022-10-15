Dinwiddie will start Friday's preseason finale against the Jazz, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dinwiddie is expected to be the Mavericks' sixth man when everyone is healthy, which would allow Tim Hardaway to start at shooting guard. Regardless of whether he's starting or not, Dinwiddie is expected to be a major contributor and will likely be part of Dallas' closing units to end games.
