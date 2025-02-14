Dinwiddie will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against Miami.
The veteran guard will get the starting nod with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) on the shelf. Dinwiddie has already started in 18 outings this season, during which he has averaged 14.2 points, 5.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 30.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Solid all-around performance•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Strong outing off bench•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Returning to bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Muted impact in loss•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Modest effort in victory Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Erupts for team-high 28 points•