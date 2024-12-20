Dinwiddie will start in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Luka Doncic (heel) sidelined, Dinwiddie will pick up his first start of the season Thursday. Over his last 10 outings, the veteran guard has averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 27.7 minutes per contest.