Dinwiddie will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With Luka Doncic (rest) sitting out, Dinwiddie will get the start at point guard for the Mavericks' preseason opener. Rounding out the starting five are Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell.

