Dinwiddie will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
With Luka Doncic (rest) sitting out, Dinwiddie will get the start at point guard for the Mavericks' preseason opener. Rounding out the starting five are Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell.
More News
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Strong performance off bench•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Puts up 26, Mavs go down 0-3•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Makes solid contribution off bench•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Goes off for 30 points, five threes•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Coming off bench with Doncic back•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pops for 20 in Game 3 win•