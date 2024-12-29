Dinwiddie is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dinwiddie will get the nod in the starting lineup due to the suspension of Naji Marshall and the absence of Luka Doncic (calf). Dinwiddie has made just two starts this season, averaging 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.0 steals in that two-game stretch between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.
