Dinwidde registered 22 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 win over the Celtics.

Thursday was Dinwiddie's most productive outing since his 28-point performance against the Thunder on Jan. 17. The veteran guard made timely buckets that prevented the Celtics from making any sort of comeback, and he finished as the Mavericks' second-leading scorer behind Klay Thompson (25). Though he's coming off the bench, Dinwiddie will have opportunities to run the Mavericks' offense alongside newcomer Anthony Davis when Kyrie Irving rests on the bench.