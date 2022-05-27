Dinwiddie provided 26 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 loss to Golden State in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Dinwiddie scored at least 20 points for the second time during the Western Conference Finals and for the fifth time during the postseason. The 2014 second-round pick averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 27.8 minutes during 18 playoff games. The mid-season acquisition was a critical part of the Mavericks' late-season success and figures to play a key role for Dallas during the final year of his contract, especially if Jalen Brunson leaves in free agency during the offseason.