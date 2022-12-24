Dinwiddie recored just 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) and one assist across 37 minutes in Friday's 112-106 victory over the Rockets.

While teammate Luka Doncic dropped 50 points, no other Mavericks were able to get anything going in Houston. All eight of Dinwiddie's shots were from beyond the arc, and he failed to really anywhere else in the box score. With so much usage going Doncic's way, it's hard to trust Dinwiddie on a night-to-night basis. However, in general, he should regularly have better nights than this quiet one.