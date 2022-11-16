Dinwiddie produced 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 win over the Clippers.

Dinwiddie has been locked in from the field of late, but he took a small step back in this one. He's still shooting 53.2 percent over his last three games (33-for-62). Despite a rough shooting night, Dinwiddie still managed to find his teammates for buckets and has dished out six assists in three straight matchups.