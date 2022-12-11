Dinwiddie finished Saturday's 144-115 loss to the Bulls with 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Dinwiddie was on fire in the first quarter, going 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc for 15 points to lead the Mavericks. He finished the first half with 22 points before adding just four more in the second half as Dallas found itself in too big of a hole to climb out of. Despite sitting for all of the fourth quarter, Dinwiddie still led the team in scoring while reaching the 20-point mark for just the second time in his last seven contests.