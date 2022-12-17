Dinwiddie will not take the floor Saturday versus the Cavaliers for right knee injury recovery purposes.
Dinwiddie will join backcourt mate Luka Doncic on the sidelines Saturday, likely as a rest day for the pair in the second contest of a back-to-back set. His next opportunity to rejoin the action surfaces Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
