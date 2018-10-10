Mavericks' Stanley Johnson: Will start Wednesday

Johnson will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Johnson had been nursing a minor toe injury, but he went through a full practice Tuesday and has been cleared to start at small forward. Coach Dwane Casey indicated that he's not committed to Wednesday's starting five -- which consists of Reggie Jackson, Reggie Bullock, Johnson, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond -- for the regular season opener, but he conceded that it's the Pistons' most likely first unit.