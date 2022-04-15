Brown (illness) is off the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Jazz.
Brown's role has fluctuated throughout the season, though it's been minimal since February. That said, he could see a boost in workload while Luka Doncic (calf) remains shelved.
