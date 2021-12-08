Brown (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies.
Brown was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Knicks and was ultimately ruled out. The 26-year-old has a chance to return Wednesday, but if he doesn't, then Trey Burke, Frank Ntilikina and Josh Green are all candidates for a slight uptick in playing time.
