Moore agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Mavericks on Saturday, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Moore spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, with whom he averaged 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. After joining Dallas for the Las Vegas Summer League and continuing to impress, he'll get a chance to battle for a roster spot during training camp.