Moore signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Mavericks on Saturday, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Moore spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Mavericks G League affiliate Texas Legends, where he averaged 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists before showing out in Summer League with Dallas. He'll get a chance to battle for a roster spot in training camp.