Mavericks' Terry Larrier: Agrees to deal with Dallas

Larrier agreed to a contract with the Mavericks on Tuesday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The terms of the deal were not immediately made available, though it's likely the contract is for training camp. Larrier went undrafted this year out of Louisville, where he averaged 13.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 34.0 minutes while shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. He joined both the Grizzlies and Mavs for summer league, where he totaled eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in 44 minutes.