Pinson amassed 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 138-117 loss to San Antonio.

Pinson was granted the first start of his career in the regular-season finale, and things couldn't have gone any better for him, as he recorded season-best marks across the board and posted the first triple-double of his career. Despite the impressive numbers here, this is likely an outlier that Pinson won't be able to repeat any time soon.