Pinson amassed 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 138-117 loss to San Antonio.

While Dallas held most of its key rotation options out for the season finale, Pinson got the chance to make his first career start. The fifth-year player took full advantage of the opportunity, rolling to his first career triple-double while setting season highs in all three categories. Though he heads into free agency this summer with some momentum, Pinson may have difficulty seizing hold of a regular spot in an NBA rotation no matter whether he re-signs with Dallas or continues his career elsewhere.