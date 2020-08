Hardaway posted 22 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and five rebounds across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 overtime victory over the Kings.

Hardaway helped fuel the Mavericks to a win with some aggressive, efficient offense Tuesday. The performance marked his 19th 20-point outburst of the season. It was also his eighth effort of the season scoring at least 20 points on 14 or fewer shots.