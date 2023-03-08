Hardaway ended Tuesday's 120-116 victory over Utah with 24 points (8-12 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes.

Hardaway continues to serve as a key source of offense off the bench, as he's put up 20-plus points in back-to-back contests. He's also been handed a heavier workload of late, logging 30 or more minutes in three of his last four contests. Hardaway's value for fantasy managers often hinges on his ability to score the basketball, as he's averaging only 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last six contests.