Hardaway notched 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Hardaway has started three games in a row and has scored at least 20 points in each of those contests. In fact, he has reached the 20-point plateau in four of his last seven games while doing it with efficiency -- he's shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from three-point range during that seven-game span.