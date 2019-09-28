Hardaway (lower leg) was cleared by doctors for the start of camp after undergoing offseason surgery on his left tibia, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Hardaway's status to start the year was never really in question, so this was just mere confirmation he will be good to go. He averaged 18.1 points per game last season, but that was mostly due to his 46 games with the Knicks. He was then traded to the Mavs in a deal centered around Kristaps Porzingis and averaged 15.5 points across 29.4 minutes in 19 games. His efficiency really took a hit following the trade, and will need to improve in order to solidify himself as the team's third go-to-scorer after Porzingis and Luka Doncic. Still, the Mavs' lack of wing depth is likely to ensure him a significant role out the gate.