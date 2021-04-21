Hardaway (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Hardaway's status was upgraded to probable Wednesday afternoon and it appears he'll be available for his usual workload against the Pistons. The 28-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.4 minutes per game this season.
