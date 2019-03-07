Hardaway scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and tallied three rebounds along with two assists and a steal across 30 minutes Wednesday against Washington.

Hardaway saw plenty of playing time, but he converted on just 22.2 percent of his threes in a 132-123 loss on the road. He's shot an unimpressive 29.3 percent from deep over his previous five contests, although he has averaged 14.9 ppg and 3.6 rpg over his last five matchups, primarily due to his success from the field (39.8 percent) and the charity stripe (72.7 percent.