Hardaway (groin) is available Monday against the Raptors, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The 28-year-old sat out Sunday's loss to the Bulls with a left groin strain, but he'll suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. Hardaway is averaging 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.3 minutes this season.