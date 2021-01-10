Hardaway is starting Saturday's game against the Magic, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle indicated the 28-year-old could continue working as Dallas' sixth man after coming off the bench the past two games, but he'll rejoin the lineup Saturday with Josh Richardson (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable. Hardaway could shift back to the bench once the Mavs return to full strength, but he should retain a significant role in the rotation regardless.