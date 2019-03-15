Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Back with first unit
Hardaway is starting Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway was shifted to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs, but he'll rejoin the starting five Thursday. As a result, Dorian Finney-Smith will move to the bench.
