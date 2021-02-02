Hardaway isn't starting Monday's game against the Suns, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway will come off the bench Monday evening despite starting all but two contests for the Mavs so far this season. He's scored in double figures in both games off the bench, scoring 30 points against Houston on Jan. 4, and 11 points against Denver on Jan. 7.
