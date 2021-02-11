Hardaway scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with one rebound in Wednesday's victory over the Hawks.

Hardaway played the entire fourth quarter and accounted for 13 of his 16 points in the final frame. He continued to do the majority of his damage from beyond the arc and has hit at least three triples in seven of his last nine games. As was the case tonight, the rest of his line remains fairly empty, as he's averaging only 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals on the campaign.