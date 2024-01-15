Hardaway finished with 41 points (11-23 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 125-120 win over the Pelicans.

Hardaway led all players in Sunday's contest in threes made while setting season high marks in threes made and scoring and ending as one of two Mavericks with 40 or more points in a winning effort. Hardaway surpassed the 40-point mark for the first time of the year, now having scored 30 or more points five times. He has connected on five or more threes in nine outings, including in two straight contests.