Hardaway (groin) dropped 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-112 win over the Pacers.

Hardaway salvaged Wednesday's performance by going 4-for-5 from the floor in the fourth quarter, including making both of his three-point shots. It was a welcomed sight for the Michigan product after he missed all 12 of his shot attempts (six three-point attempts) in Monday's loss.