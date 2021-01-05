Hardaway provided 30 points (11-14 FG, 8-10 3Pt) seven rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 113-100 win over the Rockets.

It made sense that Hardaway might be headed to the bench after an ice-cold beginning of the season, but riding the pine seemed to be the motivation he needed. He drilled eight three-pointers for one of the best long-range performances yet this season. This spectacular game should get him back into the starting lineup.