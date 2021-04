Hardaway posted seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 win over the Celtics.

Hardaway made just one three-pointer Wednesday -- his first time hitting just a single three since March 21. He's been a prolific threat from deep all season, as he's made multiple triples in 35 games. Wednesday's performance was a rarity, and there's a good chance he'll correct his shot sooner than later.