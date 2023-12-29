Hardaway will come off the bench for Thursday's game against Minnesota.

With Luka Doncic (quadriceps) sidelined, the Mavericks are throwing Jaden Hardy and Grant Williams into the first unit with Hardaway moving to a bench role. Hardaway is likely to have a significant role with the second unit, however. He's been struggling with his shot in December, hitting 38.3 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.