Hardaway isn't starting Monday's game against Houston, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Hardaway has struggled mightily to kick off the 2020 season, shooting just 39.2 percent from the field in his first six games as a starter. As a result, he'll serve in a bench role Monday evening, allowing for Maxi Kleber and Willie Cauley-Stein to draw their first starts of the campaign.