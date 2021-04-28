Hardaway will come off the bench Tuesday against the Warriors.
Coach Rick Carlisle will opt to start Trey Burke and bring Hardaway off the bench with Josh Richardson (hamstring) still sidelined. In 37 appearances as a reserve this season, Hardaway has averaged 15.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.8 minutes.
