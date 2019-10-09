Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Coming off bench Wednesday
Hardaway will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason action against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Hardaway started Tuesday's game, but Justin Jackson will draw the start Wednesday. Hardaway is fighting for a starting spot heading into this season, and his preseason play could factor in.
