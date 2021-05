Hardaway totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes of Thursday's 113-109 win over the Nets.

Hardaway has topped the 20-point mark in three of his last four games including a 42-point performance on April 29. From distance, Hardaway has been extremely efficient, going 22-for-41 (53.7 percent) over the aforementioned four-game span.