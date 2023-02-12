Hardaway (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota.

Hardaway left Saturday's overtime loss to the Kings due to right hamstring tightness after playing just 16 minutes. It's a positive sign to see the shooting guard not immediately ruled out for Dallas' subsequent contest, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him ultimately sidelined for at least one game. If that's the case, Josh Green and Reggie Bullock would be candidates for secondary roles behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.