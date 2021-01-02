Hardaway recorded 18 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes in the 93-83 win over Miami on Friday.

Hardaway struggled mightily to find any sort of success in the win Friday. The guard went an underwhelming 33 percent from the floor with a season-high in attempts. He also struggled from the arc going 30 percent, but did find success from the line. Hardaway has yet to truly find shooting success this season and is only performing due to his high-attempt rate per game. He is the second main shooter besides fellow teammate Luka Doncic and will need to improve soon to keep his starting spot.