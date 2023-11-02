Hardaway recorded 24 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 victory over Chicago.

Hardaway once again came off the bench with the Mavs opting to start Jaden Hardy for Kyrie Irving (foot) for the second straight game. That doesn't seem to bother Hardaway, who has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games while playing 27 minutes in the contest -- one more than Green. Hardaway was the second-leading scorer behind Grant Williams (25) and his scoring will be needed on nights when the Mavs stars are struggling or not playing.