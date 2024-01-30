Hardaway finished with 36 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 131-129 victory over the Magic.

Hardaway has scored in double digits in nine consecutive outings, reaching the 20-point mark five times in that stretch, and he continues to show the ability to perform offensively regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. He's undoubtedly going through his most productive stretch of the campaign, though, as he has posted his top-three scoring performances during the current month. On that note, Hardaway is averaging 19.6 points per game, while shooting 39.7 percent from three, across 14 January outings.